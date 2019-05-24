Donna Taylor-Freeman, 52, West Scranton, died Thursday morning at home. She is survived by her husband and caregiver, Clarence "Red" Freeman. Their 24th anniversary is today.



Born in Taylor, daughter of the late Robert (Bob) Sr. and Valerie Newberry Taylor, she was a 1985 graduate of West Scranton High School.



Despite her illness, she remained an amazing wife, mom, sister and grandmother, whose favorite hobby was crocheting. She will be missed.



She is also survived by her two daughters, Brittannia Freeman; Valerie Freeman and boyfriend, Jonathan Howard; a grandson, Kaiden Freeman, all of Scranton; a sister, Terri Taylor, Dickson City; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by two siblings, Robert Jr. and Rebecca (Becky) Taylor.



Funeral service arrangements by the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, will be announced at a later date.



Visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.

