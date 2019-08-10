|
Donna Woznick, 77, a lifelong resident of Taylor, died Friday at Scranton Healthcare Center after an illness. Her husband of 52 years, Frank J. Woznick, preceded her in death in 2014.
Born Dec. 13, 1941, the daughter of the late Michael and Helen Harvilko Stavinoga, she was a member of Divine Mercy Parish at St. Joseph's Church in Minooka. She graduated from Taylor High School and was a CNA at Taylor Nursing Home until she suffered a stroke 11 years ago.
Donna was a loving mother and grandmother who devoted her life to her family. She enjoyed cooking traditional Polish dishes, gardening, making her own Christmas ornaments, crocheting and taking trips to the casino. She loved nature, fishing and cheering on the Chargers and the Astros right up until her death.
Donna is survived by three sons, John, Harding; Glenn and wife, Estalita, Spokane, Wash.; and Brian and wife, Linda, Scranton; three grandchildren, Melany Malecki; Evan and Parker Woznick; two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Cam Malecki; a sister, Lucille Fuller; and nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Stavinoga.
The funeral will be Tuesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish at St. Joseph's Church, 312 Davis St., celebrated by the Rev. Francis Pauselli, pastor, followed by interment at Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends may call Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 10, 2019