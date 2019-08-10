Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neil W Regan Funeral Home Inc
1900 Pittston Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-6416
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Neil W Regan Funeral Home Inc
1900 Pittston Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish at St. Joseph's Church
312 Davis St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Woznick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Woznick


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Woznick Obituary
Donna Woznick, 77, a lifelong resident of Taylor, died Friday at Scranton Healthcare Center after an illness. Her husband of 52 years, Frank J. Woznick, preceded her in death in 2014.

Born Dec. 13, 1941, the daughter of the late Michael and Helen Harvilko Stavinoga, she was a member of Divine Mercy Parish at St. Joseph's Church in Minooka. She graduated from Taylor High School and was a CNA at Taylor Nursing Home until she suffered a stroke 11 years ago.

Donna was a loving mother and grandmother who devoted her life to her family. She enjoyed cooking traditional Polish dishes, gardening, making her own Christmas ornaments, crocheting and taking trips to the casino. She loved nature, fishing and cheering on the Chargers and the Astros right up until her death.

Donna is survived by three sons, John, Harding; Glenn and wife, Estalita, Spokane, Wash.; and Brian and wife, Linda, Scranton; three grandchildren, Melany Malecki; Evan and Parker Woznick; two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Cam Malecki; a sister, Lucille Fuller; and nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Stavinoga.

The funeral will be Tuesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish at St. Joseph's Church, 312 Davis St., celebrated by the Rev. Francis Pauselli, pastor, followed by interment at Cathedral Cemetery.

Friends may call Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton.

To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now