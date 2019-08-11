Home

Neil W Regan Funeral Home Inc
1900 Pittston Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-6416
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Neil W Regan Funeral Home Inc
1900 Pittston Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish at St. Joseph's Church
312 Davis St
Donna Woznick


1941 - 2019
Donna Woznick Obituary
Donna Woznick, 77, Taylor, died Friday.

She is survived by her sons, Jonathan and wife, Kimberly Correct, Harding; Glenn and wife, Estalita, Spokane, Wash.; and Brian and wife, Linda, Scranton; grandchildren, Melany Malecki; Evan and Parker Woznick; two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Cam Malecki; a sister, Lucille Fuller; nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be Tuesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish at St. Joseph's Church, 312 Davis St., Scranton, followed by interment at Cathedral Cemetery.

Friends may call Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 11, 2019
