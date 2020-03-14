|
DonnaLee Germano, 80, of Carbondale, died at the Carbondale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after an illness.
Donna was a resident of Wayne County as a child, and later of Simpson as an adult. Daughter of the late Ann Petusky, DonnaLee had a sense of humor and a way about her that made people laugh. She loved to be the clown of the show and she loved to laugh just as much.
DonnaLee dedicated her life to taking care of others as a CNA. She also chose to do the same after death. It was Donna's wish to help in the advancement of medical research and she chose to donate her remains for that research.
The family would like to extend a thank you to the amazing staff at the Carbondale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center that went above and beyond their job duties to make DonnaLee smile. The family would also like to thank Traditional Home Health/Hospice for their care of Donna at the end of her life here on Earth.
Surviving are five children, Anthony Borosky of Clarks Green, Donna Marie Borosky of Carbondale, Melissa Germano-Brajuka of Archbald, Darlene Razderk of Carbondale and Cindy Borosky of Throop; grandchildren, Brittany and Stephen Borick, Hailey and Nicholas Brajuka, Shawn Borosky; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her late ex-husband, Anthony Borosky, and granddaughters, Jessica and Kimberly Hunt.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 14, 2020