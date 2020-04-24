Home

Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc.
621 North Main Street
Simpson, PA 18407
(570) 282-3090
Donny J. Vaverchak Jr. Obituary
Donny J. Vaverchak Jr., 49, of Simpson, passed away on Friday, April 17, at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of Carole Prestys Vaverchak, Simpson, and the late Donald Vaverchak Sr. Donny was a 1988 graduate of Lakeland High School. He was self-employed in the construction business and also operated Vaverchak's Indoor and Outdoor Storage Rentals. Most recently, he was employed by Krieger Construction as a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of the Whitmore Hose Co., Mayfield.

Donny always had a funny, bubbly and friendly personality. If you didn't know him, he would get to know you. He had that gift and was full of mischief.

Donny is survived by a daughter, Karlee; a son, Ryan; and former wife, Rachel Vaverchak, all of Jermyn; a sister, Deana Kilmer and husband, Jeff, and their daughters, Myha and Macie; his aunt and godmother, Jeanne Blodnikar and husband, Tony; cousins, Melissa Blodniker and Jeff, and Katrina and Timmy Keiper, and their sons Evan and Lawson, and Donny's companion, Annette; many friends and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Pauline Prestys and Joseph and Rose Vaverchak; and a cousin, Kendall Keiper.

A celebration of Donny's life will occur at a later date. Private services by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson.

For condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 24, 2020
