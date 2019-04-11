Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dora Amendola. View Sign

Dora Amendola, 90, Scranton, died Tuesday at Moses Taylor Hospital after a brief illness. She was the widow of Saverio Amendola, who died on May 12, 1999.



Born in Nicastro, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Antonia Pileggi Marinaro.



Her whole life was focused around her family. She adored her grandchildren. She loved to cook and bake for everyone, especially bread. She enjoyed crocheting and had a love for animals. She and her husband were prominent business owners in the area, opening popular spots such as Amendola's Bar in West Scranton, and Sal's Pizza in downtown. One of her favorite times of year was Scranton's annual La Festa Italiana, where she enjoyed serving the many loyal customers who stopped by the Sal's Pizza tent.



Surviving are sons, Peter and partner, Joan, Scranton; Vincenzo and wife, Cherie, Waverly; Antonio and wife Kalene, Canton, Ohio; Joseph and wife, Vilma, Scranton; and Victor and wife, Amy, Moscow; grandchildren, Dorina and Saverio Amendola; Diedra Amendola McCafferty and husband, Bill; Santina Amendola Twomey and husband, Sean; Laura and Daniella Amendola; Marcella and Massimo Amendola; Karlie Russo; and Josh Reading; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Adriana and Gianna McCafferty; and Gianna and Nathan Russo; sister, Vincenza Prudente, Scranton; several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by grandson, Santo Domenico Amendola; brothers, Antonio and Joseph; sisters, Maria, Antonietta and Giovanna.



The funeral will be Saturday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in SS. Peter and Paul Church, 1309 W. Locust St., Scranton. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum.



Family and friends are invited to pay their respects Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 332 Wheeler Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.



