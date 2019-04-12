Funeral services have been scheduled for Dora Amendola, 90, Scranton, who died Tuesday at Moses Taylor Hospital after a brief illness.
|
The funeral will be Saturday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in SS. Peter and Paul Church, 1309 W. Locust St. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 332 Wheeler Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 12, 2019