Semian Funeral Home
704 Union St
Taylor, PA 18517
(570) 562-3530
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
St. Mary's Czestochowa Cemetery
Dora Connell
Dora Rodriguez Connell

Dora Rodriguez Connell

Dora Rodriguez Connell Obituary
Dora Rodriguez Connell, 82, of Taylor, entered into eternal rest Sunday at her home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her devoted husband, James J., and on April 15, they celebrated 54 years of marriage.

Born in Austin, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Nuara Rodriguez. For many years, Dora worked at the former Taylor Nursing Home and then retired from Old Forge Manor. She was a lifelong parishioner of Divine Mercy Parish, Scranton. Dora was a great cook and passed down many family recipes, which will be used for many generations to come. When she was not lending a helping hand to one of her family members, she could be found working in her garden, planning her next vacation and looking forward to dancing with her husband. Dora loved children and she always took the time to make to try to make a difference in their lives.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by six children, Debra Patton; Jack Patton and wife, Kathleen, all of Taylor; Christine Mattioli and husband, Santo, Avoca; Genevieve Snook and husband, Gregory, Moosic; James Connell III and wife, JoAnn, Moosic; and John Connell and wife, Patty, Rising Sun, Md.; numerous cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley A. Killino and husband, Donny, Old Forge; Betty Evans and Rosemary Skibar, both of Long Pond; three brothers, Joseph Rodriguez and wife, Rosie, Midlothian, Texas; Sal Rodriguez and wife, Nancy, Totowa, N.J.; and James Rodriguez and wife, Emily, Fort Worth, Texas; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Betsy Hebden; a son, Richard Wright; a sister, Delores Rodriguez; and a brother, Eugene Rodriguez.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking you to consider making donations to Vikings Helping Vikings, 300 Davis St., Taylor, c/o Paul Brennan, because Dora had a great desire to help children.

A private graveside service for immediate family will be held at St. Mary's Czestochowa Cemetery, Moosic, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli.

Arrangements entrusted to the Semian Funeral Home LLC, 704 Union St., Taylor. Please visit www.semiancares.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on May 6, 2020
