Doreen Tyrrell Lepre, 56, of Mayfield, died Friday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She is survived by her husband, James "Jimmy" Lepre.
Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Paul and Doris Brieden Tyrrell, she was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale. She was employed for more than 20 years as a site manager for the Lackawanna County Housing Authority. Doreen loved her casinos and Budweiser beer. She adored her two dogs, Bailey and Zoey, but she especially loved Bailey.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
Also surviving are a son, Jason Evancavich, Scranton; three stepdaughters, Jennifer Lepre, Carbondale; Rene Kernoschak and husband, Joe, Vandling; and Robyn Struckus and husband, Joe, Hughestown; a stepson, Jamey Lepre and wife, Jen, Bethlehem; five siblings, Marian Staff and husband, Walter, Forest City; Paul Tyrrell, Dunmore; James Tyrrell and wife, Agnes, Forest City; Joseph Tyrrell and wife, Cece, Forest City; and Ann Tyrrell, Mayfield; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Stanley Tyrrell.
As per her request, private funeral services were held. Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510. To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 16, 2019