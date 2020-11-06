Home

Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services
262 Railroad Avenue
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 342-3657
Dorene Morse, 64, of Scranton, died unexpectedly Sunday, Oct. 25, at Regional Hospital of Scranton. Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Clinton and Mary Rondomanski Morse.

She was educated in Scranton schools and was of the Catholic faith. Dorene was a kind and generous woman who cared for her parents in their later years. She enjoyed joking with others, musicals, day program and particularly Dunkin Donuts iced coffee.

She is survived by a brother, Blaine; cousins, Rhea and Ben Rondomanski; and roommates, Sharon, Marlene and Robin, who were like sisters to her.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Cathedral Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Deacon Carmine Mendicino. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton.


