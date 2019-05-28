|
Doris A. Boland, 76, of Dunmore, died Sunday evening at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton. She was the wife of the late Gerald Boland. They had been married for 39 years.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Matthew Meyers and Alma Woelkers Meyers Gallagher and stepfather, Dennis Gallagher.
She is survived by children, John Wahlers and wife, Cindy; James Boland and wife, Lori; Sharon Ptasinski and husband, Edward; and Kimberly Hunt and husband, John; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Doris was also preceded in death by a sister, Janet Acculto; and a brother, John Meyers.
A private burial will take place in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Friends may visit Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the family home, 613 Throop St., Dunmore. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice.
Arrangements made by the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. To leave an online condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 28, 2019