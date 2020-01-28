|
Doris B. Lees, Clarks Summit, died Sunday at Allied Services, Scranton. She was the widow of William Lees Jr., who was her husband of more than 60 years before his death in 2017.
Born in Harvard, Mass., daughter of the late Arthur and Doris Gardner Bigelow, she was a graduate of Westbrook Junior College and received her X-ray technician degree. She worked as a registered X-ray technician for Maine Medical Center in Portland.
Doris was well-known for the music that was so important to her life. In addition to being a part of church choirs for more than 60 years, she was a member of the Marywood Campus Choir. She also spent 30 years as a singer and board member with the Robert Dale Chorale (now Arcadia Chorale) from when it was founded in 1978.
Surviving are a daughter, Rindy Lees, Emmaus; a son, Warren A. Lees and his wife, Cindy, Spring Brook Twp.; two grandchildren, Matthew and Melissa Lees, Spring Brook Twp.; sister, Donna Rainville and her husband, Phil, Riverside, R.I.; and nephews, Jason and Todd Rainville.
The family would like to thank the staff at Allied during her short stay and the staff at Willowbrook Place where she lived for the past 2½ years.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Clarks Summit First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411; or Arcadia Chorale, 102 Shady Lane Road #350, Chinchilla, PA 18410.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 28, 2020