Doris C. Rosener, 93, Aldenville, died Tuesday at Ellen Memorial Health Care Center after an illness. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Elwin Rosener, in 2004.



Born June 18, 1925, in Carbondale, the daughter of the late Earl and Matilda (Reynolds) Olver Sr., he operated the family dairy farm with Elwin for many years. She was a faithful member of the Bethany Presbyterian Church and also attended the Aldenville Baptist Church.



She was a wonderful lady who was loved by all who knew her. She was known by many for her baking, especially her cookies. She is survived by two daughters, Ruth A. Swingle and her husband, Lee; and Karen L. Bates and her husband, Harvey, all of Honesdale; two grandsons, Brad Bates; and Kevin Swingle and his wife, Mary Ann; two great-grandchildren, Addison and Zane Swingle.



She was also preceded in death by her brother, Earl Olver Jr.; and two sisters, Eugenia Bates and Regina Kennedy.



Funeral services will be on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Bethany Presbyterian Church, 431 Wayne St., Bethany, with the Rev. William Blackie, pastor, and the Rev. Gary Gilpin, officiating.



Friends may visit Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church. Interment will be private in Riverdale Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Doris' memory to the Riverdale Cemetery Association.



Arrangements are attended by Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 N. Main St., Honesdale.

