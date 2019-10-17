|
|
Doris J. Saylock, 87, a resident of Harmony at West Shore, Mechanicsburg, and formerly of Elmhurst Twp., died Monday after an illness. She was the wife of Stanley Saylock. The couple celebrated 66 years of marriage in July.
Born May 6, 1932, in Scranton, Doris was a 1950 graduate of Scranton Technical High School, and a graduate of Moses Taylor School of Nursing. Doris worked for many years as a registered nurse.
Doris was a longtime member of the Moscow United Methodist Church.
Also surviving are her daughters, Laurel Taylor, Wilmington, N.C.; Linda Ethredge, Clayton, N.C.; and Dawn Fiamingo, Dauphin; sister, Shirley Carr, Gouldsboro; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a niece and two nephews.
A memorial service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, with Pastor Lori Robinson as officiating clergy. Interment and committal services will be conducted at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
Friends may call Friday from noon to 1. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homeland Hospice, 1901 N. Fifth St., Harrisburg, PA 17102. For online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 17, 2019