Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris J. "Suzi" Young. View Sign

Doris J. "Suzi" Young, 74, of Union Dale, died Monday, March 18 at Geisinger Community Medial Center, Scranton.



Born in West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Virginia Bennett Seeley. Before her retirement, she was employed as a inspector for the Gentex Corp., Simpson, and she was previously at IBM, Endicott, N.Y. After retirement, she delivered meals for Meals on Wheels until recently.



Doris was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Laurel Chapter 67 of Way­mart and was a past matron for the former Ruby Chapter 23 of Union Dale. She was a member of the Union Dale Borough Council, and a member of the Union Dale Volunteer Fire Company and its Fire Police. Doris participated as a fire police officer for all 23 Steamtown marathons. She was also a certified EMT. Doris was a breast cancer survivor. She was also very proud of her Cherokee Indian heritage.



Doris is survived by a community of good friends who were her family, including Paul and Mary Ferraro, Betsy Osborne, Gail Foster, John Reeder, James and Melanie Mellow, and Jaki Sheare, who loved her like a sister.



A celebration of Doris's life will be held Sunday, March 31 in the Union Dale United Methodist Church Hall from 2 to 4 p.m.



Arrangement by the Jones and Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Memorial donations may be made to the Union Dale Fire Company, P.O. Box 191, Union Dale, PA 18470.



To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.

Funeral Home Jones & Brennan Funeral Home

430 Main Street

Forest City , PA 18421

(570) 785-3500 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close