Doris J. "Suzi" Young, 74, of Union Dale, died Monday, March 18 at Geisinger Community Medial Center, Scranton.
Born in West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Virginia Bennett Seeley. Before her retirement, she was employed as a inspector for the Gentex Corp., Simpson, and she was previously at IBM, Endicott, N.Y. After retirement, she delivered meals for Meals on Wheels until recently.
Doris was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Laurel Chapter 67 of Waymart and was a past matron for the former Ruby Chapter 23 of Union Dale. She was a member of the Union Dale Borough Council, and a member of the Union Dale Volunteer Fire Company and its Fire Police. Doris participated as a fire police officer for all 23 Steamtown marathons. She was also a certified EMT. Doris was a breast cancer survivor. She was also very proud of her Cherokee Indian heritage.
Doris is survived by a community of good friends who were her family, including Paul and Mary Ferraro, Betsy Osborne, Gail Foster, John Reeder, James and Melanie Mellow, and Jaki Sheare, who loved her like a sister.
A celebration of Doris's life will be held Sunday, March 31 in the Union Dale United Methodist Church Hall from 2 to 4 p.m.
Arrangement by the Jones and Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Memorial donations may be made to the Union Dale Fire Company, P.O. Box 191, Union Dale, PA 18470.
