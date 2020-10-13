Home

Doris Linda (Weisinger) Middleton

Doris Linda (Weisinger) Middleton, 74, of Dunmore, passed away on Oct. 9, 2020, after a fearless, long and valiant fight against breast cancer. She was born in Newark, New Jersey on Oct. 10, 1945, to the late Joseph and Ona Weisinger.

Doris spent the majority of her life working as a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines, switching to private aviation before retirement. She was a resident of Clarks Summit and Dunmore for the last 40 years.

As a devoted mother, her life's passion were her children by whom she is survived: Eugene (Francesca) Middleton and Daria (Austin) Holler. She was surrounded by them at her bedside when she passed.

Due to gathering restrictions, funeral services are only for immediate family. Information regarding a memorial will be shared at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .


