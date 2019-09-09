|
Doris M. Schroeter, 81, of Scranton, passed away Friday evening at Geisinger Community Medical Center surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Schroeter, in 1982.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Llewellyn and Helen Miller Waterman and was a graduate of Hillside High School in New Jersey. Before retiring, Doris had a long career at PNC Bank. While working, and raising her family, she obtained an associate degree in business banking from Lackawanna College.
Doris loved her German heritage and was a proud member of the German-American Society. She traveled solo to Germany a few years ago and loved that experience. She was artistic and her days were spent doing needlework, painting and crafts. She loved events with her large family including parties, attending school and sports activities and many vacations to the Jersey Shore, Las Vegas and Florida. Doris was an avid New York Yankees, Green Bay Packers and New York Giants fan.
Surviving are her children, son, Kenneth Schroeter and wife, Catherine, Lindenhurst, New York; daughters, Cynthia Stremski and husband, Michael, Dunmore; Donna Dudley, Scranton; Debra Maconeghy and husband, Kenneth, Madisonville; son, James Schroeter and wife, Donna, Peckville; daughter, Peggy Malia and husband, Josh, Mayfield; and daughter, Christine LaRusso and husband, John, Scranton; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren: Suzanne Foley (Jessica); Kerry Klock (Jack); Kenneth Schroeter (Kenny and Kayla); Michele Getz and husband, Robert (Tabitha); Frank Henry (Frankie); Dustin Schroeter (Gage); Cory Maconeghy (Kaylanah, Adalyn and Toni Lynn); Brittany Luciano and husband, John (Ava and Max); Devin Maconeghy (Devin Jr.); Michael Stremski, Patrick Manuel, John Schroeter, Luke Malia and Leo LaRusso; and several cousins including, Donald Smith, Newton, New Jersey.
Doris was also preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Margaret and John Foley; and a son-in-law, Russell Dudley, Jr.
A blessing service will be conducted on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. by the Rev. Michael Bryant in the August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
Friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
