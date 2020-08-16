Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
For more information about
Doris Parry
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Parry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Marie Parry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Marie Parry Obituary

Doris Marie Parry died peacefully Friday at home surrounded by her daughters. Daughter of the late William and InaBelle Travis Eising, she was 94 years old. She was married 40 years to the late Harold B. Parry.

She worked as a waitress at the Summit Diner and was a member of the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church and the Clarks Summit Fire Company No. 1 Auxiliary. She was co-organizer and charter member and officer of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW 7069, Cedarettes NEPA Forest TCL, Consistory Ladies Auxiliary, Irem Legion Ladies and Women's Auxiliary, Commandry Ladies Auxiliary, Abington Assembly Rainbow Girls Advisory Board. She was a member of the Grace E. Barthold Chapter OES and a founding member of the Abington Senior Center. She was an assistant Girl Scout leader, neighborhood cookie chairperson and the cookie lady at Allied Skilled Nursing. Doris loved working in her garden. She was registered to vote from July 1947 and voted every election through June 2020. "If you don't vote, don't complain."

She is survived by daughters, Susan Bitterman and husband, William; and Ruth Parry, of Clarks Summit; son and daughters-in-law, Wayne and Melita Breeden, Virginia; grandchildren, Susan Buck and husband, Dale, South Dakota; Cindy Shonk and husband, Mike, Washington; Jill Brogan and husband, Tom, Scranton; and Harold Price, Clarks Summit; great-grandchildren, Kayla and Haley Shonk, Dakota Buck, Courtney Price, Keira and Thomas Brogan.

She is joined in Heaven by her beloved daughter, Linda Lou Breeden; sisters, Eleanor, Kathryn, Marion and Ruth; brothers, William and James; and granddaughter, Carli.

Services were held privately at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, with interment at Abington Hills Cemetery.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -