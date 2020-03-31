|
Doris A. Moran, 83, passed away Saturday, March 28, at Allied Services Skilled Rehabilitation Center. Her husband, Jack Moran Sr., preceded her in death in 2012.
A lifelong resident of Scranton, Doris was the daughter of the late Carl and Betty Schoeps Merkel. She graduated from Scranton Technical High School and retired after years of service from The Scranton Times.
As so eloquently put by a dear neighbor, "she walked softly but her footprints were mighty." Doris's kindness, quick wit, and love of family will leave lasting memories for all of us. We are sure she will be missed by the many dear friends she made in her multiple card groups.
Surviving are her son, Jack Moran Jr., South Abington Twp.; and two daughters, Donna Rupp (Pete), Scranton; and Marilynn Segura (Jasmine), Redondo Beach, Calif. Other surviving family members include sister-in-law, Lois Moran; granddaughters, Sara Rupp Heard (Bill) and Michelle Rupp Griggs (Scott); grandson, Justice Segura; great-grandchild, William Heard III; and son-in-law, Tom Phillips. Doris is also survived by an aunt, niece, nephew and several cousins.
Also preceding Doris in death were her daughter, Deb Phillips; son, Mark Mutz Moran; and sister, Marilynn Kania.
The family would like to thank the staff at Regional Hospital of Scranton and Allied Services Rehab for their care.
In light of current circumstances, burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 31, 2020