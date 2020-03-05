|
|
Doris Williams, 87, of Carbondale, passed into the hands of the Lord while surrounded by her family on Tuesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore after a sudden illness. She was the wife of George "Jiggs" Williams, her loving husband of 63 years.
Born in Waymart on Jan. 6, 1933, Doris was a lifelong resident of Simpson. She was the daughter of the late Flower and Elizabeth Thomas Witts. Doris was a member of the Berean Baptist Church in Carbondale and a graduate of Fell Twp. High School. She enjoyed working with people and spent her career in retail, employed at Big Chief Market, A&P, First National Bank and Famous Fashions, all in Carbondale. Doris cherished spending time with her family and many close friends. She was a wonderful cook and the host of many family dinners and parties.
In addition to her husband, Doris is survived by her only daughter, Amber Brady and husband, Michael, of Mayfield; brother, Sid Witts and wife, Linda, of Carbondale; grandson, Michael Brady and wife, Sarah, of Ellicott City, Md.; granddaughter, Kristin Brady, of Bowie, Md.; great-grandchildren, Michael and Jack Brady; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Ernest and Lewis Witts.
The family wishes to express its sincere appreciation for the love and care Doris received from the medical staff at Geisinger Community Medical Center and Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
The funeral will be Saturday from the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, with services at 10 a.m. in the Berean Baptist Church, Carbondale, by the Rev. John McCarty, pastor. Interment, Willow View Cemetery, Clifford.
Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.
For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 5, 2020