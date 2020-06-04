|
|
Dorothea Sanders, 83, of Moscow, passed away Saturday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient unit in Dunmore after an illness. She is the wife of Robert Sanders. The couple was married 63 years.
Born June 20, 1936, in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Dorothea Capooci. Before her retirement, Dorothea was employed as a seamstress in the local garment Industry. She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church in Moscow.
Dorothea was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who always put her family first.
Surviving are her sons, Michael Sanders and wife, Carolyn, of Dunmore; and Robert Sanders and wife, Kimberly, of Dunmore; grandchildren, Stephanie Sanders and Brandon Sanders; and great-grandchildren, Michelle, Alyssa and Skye Sanders; her brothers, Michael Capoocia Jr., Frank Capoccia and wife, Carla; and sisters, Lois Santarsiero and husband, Bill; and Mary DeFelice; sister and brothers-in-law, Margaret Frable and husband, David; Marlene Sanders and Stanley Sanders; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dorothea was preceded in death by her grandson, Michael Sanders Jr., on Aug. 25, 2013; and her sisters, Joan Frable, Nancy Hicks and Ruth Edwards.
Graveside services will be conducted privately at Fairview Memorial Park due to the current pandemic restrictions set in place.
Memorial contributions may be made FNCB, 100 S. Blakely St., Dunmore, PA 18512, to offset funeral expenses.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Moscow and Scranton, Pa. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website and Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on June 4, 2020