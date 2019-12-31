|
Dorothy A. Chezik, 92, our dearest mother, passed into eternal life on Thursday, Dec. 26, the day after Christmas, at Regional Hospital of Scranton.
Born in Olyphant, daughter of the late George and Nancy Tehensky, she attended Olyphant public schools and Ukrainian night school. After high school graduation, she entered and completed the United States Cadet Nursing Corps. Her nursing career took her through private practice work, third shift nursing at Chamberlain Ammunition Plant in Scranton and state inspector of nursing homes.
Although she enjoyed work, her greatest joy and love was to be married to Andrew Chezik, her beloved husband of 47 years, and raising their seven children. Their love brought her to care for Andrew and his brother Stephen, at home, before their passing. A devoted member of SS. Cyril & Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church in Olyphant, her children will remember her strong devotion and love of God, in practicing her Ukrainian Catholic faith, which she lovingly instilled in them through the examples of her every day life, attendance of Mass and special services and traditions. She loved to sing church songs with the choir and her family, as well as saying her Mother of Perpetual Help prayers. God blessed Dorothy with a generous and gentle spirit. She spent many hours praying for anyone who needed it. She enjoyed assisting the Sisters of St. Basil's and the school children, as well as helping to send packages to the orphans, nuns and seminarians in Ukraine.
Mom's family always came first. She was never too tired to make scores of lunches and trips back and forth to school. A wonderful cook, baker and host, each visitor was made sure they had a table full of food. She enjoyed learning and fine arts, and even went back to school to attend evening classes at the University of Scranton to earn an additional B.S. degree. Her strength and humble resolve, especially in her final days, will long be recalled by all who loved her. God gave her as a precious gift to us. We in turn are so very grateful to God for the gift of our mother and hope to live as she lived.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Father Nestor Iwasiw and Father Jeff Walsh for their spiritual assistance during this difficult time, and also nurses, Corin, Earl, Karen and Linda at Regional Hospital, for their gentle, professional and respectful care of our dear mother. God's blessings to all who helped Dorothy as she prepared to be with Our Lord and his Blessed Mother.
Surviving are daughter, Sandra Chezik Lex and children, Matthew and Lauren; son, Andrew; daughter, Dorothy; son, George, and daughters, Carol, Patricia and Christina.
In addition to her parents, husband, Andrew, and brother-in-law, Stephen, she was preceded in death by her sister, Theresa Tehensky.
The funeral will be Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. from the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City, with Divine Liturgy at 10 in SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, River Street, Olyphant, to be celebrated by the Rev. Nestor Iwasiw, pastor. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Throop.
Friends may call Thursday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be a Parastas service at 6:30.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to: SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 135 River St., Olyphant, PA. 18447.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 31, 2019