Dorothy A. Holford, 100, of Carbondale, died Wednesday at the Forest City Nursing Home where she resided for the past seven years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward A. Holford, on Jan. 28, 2000.
Born Nov. 12, 1919, in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Matilda Robinson Alleger.
She was a member of the Berean Baptist Church, Carbondale, and before retirement she had been employed at the former Carbondale General Hospital as a licensed practical nurse.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of the Forest City Nursing Home for the exceptional care they provided Dorothy.
She is survived by one son, Donald Holford of Arkansas; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Robert Holford; and three brothers, Robert, Charles and Howard Alleger.
As per Dorothy's request, no public services will be held and she will be interred with her parents at the historic Forty Fort Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 15, 2020