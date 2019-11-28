Home

Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
570-457-4387
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
Dorothy A. Miller Obituary
Dorothy A. Miller, 78, of Duryea, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was born in Duryea, March 24, 1941, and was the daughter of the late Mic­hael and Stella (Zaberowski) Biga.

She was a 1958 graduate of Duryea High School and a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish Church, Duryea. Dorothy was the owner and operator of the Third Rail Bar and Restaurant in Taylor for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Sapolis Lidy, and her sister, Mariam.

She is survived by her husband of 20 years, David Miller; her son, Thomas Sapolis Jr. of Wyoming; and stepson, David G. Miller and his wife, Denise, of Pasadena, Md. Also surviving are her grand­children, Drew Miller, Robert Lidy and Eric Lidy; and her son-in-law, Leonard Lidy.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with the Rev. Sharon Dietz of the Brick United Methodist Church, Duryea, officiating. Friends may call for visitation on Saturday evening from 6 p.m. until the time of service.

Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 28, 2019
