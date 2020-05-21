|
Dorothy A. Partyka, 86, a resident of East Mountain, died Monday at Geisinger Community Medical Center due to complications of COVID-19. She was the widow of Stanley Partyka, who died in 1992. The couple was married for 40 years.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Robert and Mary Mrozewski (Mroz) Aten, she was a member of St. Stanislaus Cathedral and the St. Stanislaus Cathedral Chorale. She was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School where she was a twirlette. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Munch Bunch.
Dottie loved shopping with her sister and ice skating on Mountain Lake back in the day. She enjoyed the sun on her face and observing nature. She truly enjoyed life. She was so proud of her family and their accomplishments. She was truly compassionate and full of empathy for the forgotten people in this world. Mom was the anchor and rock of our family; although she will be deeply missed, she will live on forever in our hearts.
Surviving are two children, Jack Partyka and wife, Barbara; and Debbie Partyka Metzgar, all of Scranton; grandchildren, Ryan Janesko, Nicole Partyka; Jennifer Collinsworth and husband, Jason; Andrea Grotzinger and husband, Matthew; Jaclyn Partyka; Neil Metzger and companion, Kim Overpeck; Katie Youshock and husband, Eric; and Victoria Lance and fiancé, Chris Cadugan; 10 adoring great-grandchildren; a sister, Catherine Slangan, Scranton; a former daughter-in-law, Nancy Partyka; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Vienna Grotzinger; and her brother-in-law, Robert Slangan.
The funeral will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A Mass will be celebrated in the future.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Cathedral, 529 E. Locust St., 18505; at ; or to the Vienna Memorial Scholarship Fund, checks made payable to Jack of Heart/ Vienna Scholarship Fund, 1120 Audubon Drive, South Abington Twp., 18411. To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 21, 2020