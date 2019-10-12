|
|
Dorothy A. Pribula, 93, of Exeter, died peacefully at home Thursday surrounded by family and friends. Her husband to whom she was wed for 45 years, Thomas A. Pribula, preceded her in death on Dec. 12, 1995.
Her sister, Florence Weigand, also preceded her in death.
She was born in Exeter and was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna K. Borzik Smith.
She was a graduate of Exeter High School and was a retired seamstress, having worked for Star Stitching, Exeter.
Mrs. Pribula was a member of St. Barbara Parish at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Exeter, and a member of the former St. John the Baptist Church, Pittston, until its closing.
Surviving are her daughter, Karen Pribula Musloski and fiancée, William (Billy) Manganaro, Taylor; a son, Thomas A. and his wife, Judy Pribula, Dorrance.
She was very close with her grandsons, Michael Musloski and companion, Angel Salerno, Old Forge; Brian Musloski and his wife, Aubre, Avoca; and granddaughter Michelle Zerbe and her husband, Steve, Wernersville.
She had a special relationship with her great-granddaughter, Ava Musloski, who spent lots of time with her laughing and crying and who she loved dearly; great-grandsons, Brady Musloski and Michael Musloski; and great-granddaughter, Cecilia.
Special thank you goes to Samantha Tanski, aka Mary, who provided above and beyond care and love. Also thanks to her nephew, Patrick (P.J.) Pribula and his wife, Lisa, for all their help.
Thank you also to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart and Dr. Scott Rieder for their exceptional care in the end.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Barbara Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter.
The Rev. Michael Finn, pastor, will be celebrant.
Interment will be in St. John's Slovak Cemetery, Schooley Street, Exeter.
Relatives and friends are asked to go directly to the church Monday from 9 a.m. until Mass to share remembrances with the family.
To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.
Arrangements are in the care of the Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 12, 2019