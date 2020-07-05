Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 346-3498
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Yerabek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy A. Yerabek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy A. Yerabek Obituary

Dorothy A. Yerabek, 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday at Old Forge Manor.

Daughter of the late Alexander and Julia Yerabek, she graduated from St. Ann's Monastery High School and prior to retirement, was employed by Supermarket Service in Dunmore for more than 30 years. She was a loving caregiver for numerous people over the years and truly enjoyed serving others. Dorothy was a dedicated volunteer for the Meals on Wheels organization as well as the Gino Merli Veterans Center, bringing a smile to the faces of those she served. She was a beloved sister, daughter, aunt and friend.

Surviving are three sisters, Barbara Sichik, Scranton; Margaret Whitbeck, Waverly; and Julia Fuller (Jack), Belle Mead, N.J.; brother, Bernard Yerabek, Johnson City, N.Y.; as well as nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Thomas J. Yerabek.

The family would like to express thanks and gratitude to Dorothy's caregivers at Old Forge Manor who faithfully assisted during her stay there.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 11 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica, Scranton. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Per guidelines, masks and social distancing are required. Arrangements by Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels or St. Ann's Basilica.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -