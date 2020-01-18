|
|
Dorothy Anderson, 96, formerly of Scranton, died Wednesday evening at Allied Skilled Nursing following an illness. She was the widow of Orie Anderson.
Born Sept. 18, 1923, in Baltimore, Md., she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Nora (Harris) Barney.
Dorothy Barney married Joseph Knight in 1942, and from that union they had three children.
Prior to her retirement, Dorothy was employed by Tobyhanna Army Depot and had previously been employed by the United States Department of the Navy in Washington, D.C. Later, she married Orie Anderson.
Surviving are her children, Reginald J. Knight (Jean) of Elmhurst Twp.; Joann Williams (Arthur) of Baltimore, Md.; and Michelle Parry (Ken) of Des Moines, Iowa; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Dorothy was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jacqueline Medley; and brother, Bernard Barney.
A private blessing service will be conducted Tuesday at Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow.
Entombment and committal services will be conducted at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
For online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 18, 2020