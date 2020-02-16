|
Sister Dorothy Ann Haney, I.H.M., formerly known as Sister M. Marise, of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary died Friday at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
She was born on Feb. 4, 1932, in Brooklyn, N.Y. She was the daughter of the late Stewart and Mary Heaney Haney. She entered the IHM Congregation on Sept. 8, 1950, and made her temporary profession of vows on Aug. 2, 1953. She made her final profession of vows on Aug. 2, 1956.
Sister Dorothy served as a teacher at the following schools: All Saints Elementary School, Masontown, Pa., from 1953 to 1954; St. Paul Elementary School, Cranston, R.I., from 1954 to 1957; St. Bernardine Elementary School, Baltimore, from 1957 to 1959; and St. Rosalia High School, Pittsburgh, Pa., from 1959 to 1962.
She also served as a faculty member at Marywood Seminary High School in Scranton, from 1962 to 1964; and as a faculty member in the philosophy department at Marywood College/University in Scranton from 1968 to 1976 and 1978 to 2010.
She served the IHM Congregation as southern sector superior from 1976 to 1978. She also volunteered at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton from 2011 to 2018.
From 2018 until the time of her death, Sister Dorothy was a prayer minister at Our Lady of Peace Residence.
She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in social science/English and a Master of Science degree in religious studies from Marywood College, a Master of Arts degree in Philosophy and a Doctor of Philosophy degree from Catholic University of America.
She is survived by nieces and a nephew; her beloved friend, Sister Margaret Gannon, I.H.M.; and the members of the IHM Congregation.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Leonard, his wife, Jane, and their son, Michael; and a sister, Margaret Rogers.
The funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace Residence, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton. Friends may call at Our Lady of Peace Residence on Tuesday from 3 to 5 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 4. Interment will follow Mass on Wednesday at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Moscow.
Memorial contributions may be made to support the retired IHM Sisters, c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 16, 2020