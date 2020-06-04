|
Dorothy Arvay, a resident of the Green Ridge Care Center, formerly of Dunmore, entered eternal rest on May 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Arvay.
Born Feb. 24, 1926, Dorothy was the last surviving sibling of the family of William and Hadwig Morasky. She was preceded in death by five sisters and four brothers. She was a graduate of Dunmore High School and retired as a seamstress in the local garment industry.
Dorothy was a devout Catholic and a member of the former St. Casimir's Church in Dunmore. She was a kind and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed. She was an avid sports fan who enjoyed and looked forward to following her favorite team, the Boston Red Sox. She also enjoyed bus trips to the casinos in Atlantic City.
The family would like to thank Dr. Salvatore Lawrence together with the nurses and staff at the Green Ridge Care Center for the compassionate care provided to Dorothy.
She is survived by two daughters, Elaine and husband, John Paczkowski; Carol and husband, Richard Pocius; son, Gary and wife, Anna Arvay; grandchildren, Kendel, Jessica and Gary D.; great-grandsons, Wade, Jase and Aaron; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the health crisis, the funeral will be private. A memorial Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church, Throop, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop, Pa.
Published in Scranton Times on June 4, 2020