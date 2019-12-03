|
Dorothy B. Dimmick
Our beloved mother, Dorothy B. Dimmick, 90, of Tunkhannock, went to be with her Loving Savior on Dec. 1, 2019, in the Star Hill Nursing Home, Monroe Twp., with her daughters at her bedside. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, John S. Dimmick.
Born in Dallas, Pa., on Dec. 22, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Clark and Freda Wandel Brobst. She was an active member of the Mehoopany Baptist Church, serving as the captain of the prayer chain, teaching Sunday school, junior church, VBS and working in AWANA and Olympian clubs.
She also was a Girl Scout leader and a Cub Scout leader during her children's growing-up years.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, Larry and wife, Kathy Dimmick, of Laceyville; Rusty and wife, Patricia Dimmick, of Arizona; Summer and wife, Caroline Dimmick, of Arizona; John Jr. and wife, Darci, of Tunkhannock; and Stefan Dimmick of Arizona; daughters, Autumn Gordon of Dallas; Spring and husband, David Oberbeck, of Meshoppen; Gretchen Miller and companion, Kenneth Reeves, of Sweet Valley; 21 grandchildren, and 31 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Clark Dimmick; sisters, Sandra Clark and Grace White; brother, Larry Brobst; son-in-law, William Gordon; and granddaughter, Cristy Murphy.
Family and friends are invited to attend Dorothy's funeral service, which will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the Mehoopany Baptist Church, 4301 PA-87, Mehoopany, PA 18629, with Pastors Lee Kliewer and Joseph Billingsley presiding.
Interment will follow in Orcutt's Grove Cemetery, Noxen.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's name to the or .
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 3, 2019