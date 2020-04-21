|
Dorothy B. Edwards, 83, of Spring Brook Twp., passed away Saturday, April 18, at St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home. Dorothy and her husband, John E. Edwards, would have celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary in July.
Born in Moscow, she was the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Angela (Barrett) Evans. Dorothy graduated from Moscow High School and was a member of Grace Bible Church in Dunmore.
She enjoyed baking and spending time making cherished memories with her grandchildren.
Dorothy's family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Villa, Unit 28, for the love and care afforded to their mom during her stay.
In addition to her husband, John, Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Lois Noll and her husband, Kenneth, of Spring Brook Twp.; and her son, John E. Edwards and his wife, Kristin, of Dallas; her grandchildren, Rebecca, Colleen and Kenneth Noll, and Daniel and Isabella Edwards; her sisters, Catherine Evans and Ruth Soltis; her brother, William Evans and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Audrey Smith.
Graveside service and interment will be private at Fairview Memorial Park in Elmhurst Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Bible Church, 130 University Drive, Dunmore, PA 18512. Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Dorothy, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 21, 2020