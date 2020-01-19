|
|
Dorothy Bowan, 89, of Simpson, died Friday at home. She was the widow of Paul Bowan, who died in 1997.
Born in Simpson, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Julia Huncharek. She was a graduate of Fell High School, Simpson. She spent the majority of her life employed as a machine operator in the garment industry. Dorothy was a member of St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church, Simpson.
Dorothy enjoyed cooking, along with knitting and crochet work. Dorothy knitted hundreds of afghans throughout her life, which she would donate to veterans at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton, and the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center. She would always knit a hat and sweater for any friends or family members who just had a baby. In addition, Dorothy was a social member of the Disabled American Veterans, Carbondale.
The family would like to extend its deepest gratitude to Traditional Hospice nurses, Sean and Mary Carol.
Dorothy is survived by a son, David Bowan and wife, Tina, Waymart; and a grandson, Kevin Michael Bowan; stepgrandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Sgt. David Keith Bowan; four sisters, Amelia Chup, Olga Scerbo, Margaret Voytek and Sophia Huncharek; and two brothers, John and Peter Huncharek.
The funeral will be held Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. with a Requiem service in St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church, 33 Midland St., Simpson, by the Very Rev. Mitered Archpriest David J. Hritcko. Interment will be in St. Basil's Cemetery. Friends may call Monday, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Parastas will be at 4.
For directions and condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 19, 2020