Dorothy Bowers, South Scranton, died Thursday at Regional Hospital of Scranton after a brief illness. She was the wife of Harold Bowers, and they were married for 65 years.



Born in Scranton, the daughter of the late William and K. Sybilla Mattern Gahn, she was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and Keystone College. Before retiring, she was employed as an executive secretary. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Scranton.



Also surviving are sons, William and wife, Andrea, Birdsboro; and Steven and wife, Helena; their sons, Richard and Andrew, Poland; sisters, Jean Wolfe, Scranton; and Marion Hopkins and husband, Roy, Clarks Summit; several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services and interment in Dunmore Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.



