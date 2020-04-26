|
Dorothy Bush Cassidy Wangberg, 102, of Lake Ariel, passed away peacefully at home in Lake Ariel, Pa., surrounded by loving family, on April 20, 2020.
Dorothy first graced this earth on Jan. 10, 1918, born to George Bush and Grace (Anderson) Bush in Jersey City, N.J. She attended Lincoln High School, graduating in 1936. She worked for many years as a travel agent for Turturro Travel in Jersey City, Farrington Travel, Waterbury, Conn., and Regal Tours, Cranford, N.J. She traveled the world and went on dozens of cruises, each one its own "Bon Voyage."
She was a devout Catholic, actively involved in the parishes of her life: St. Patrick's, Jersey City; St. Thomas, Waterbury, Conn.; St. Michael's, Cranford; and St. Thomas More, Lake Ariel, Pa.
Her many talents included dressmaking, costume design, upholstering, woodworking, interior and exterior painting, interior decorating, gardening, cooking (chop-chop) and baking, poetry and theater. Her biggest love was spending time with her large, extended family. She was the life of the party, the "Boss of the Beds." She lit up the room with her presence and was found at the center of every wedding dance floor.
Throughout her life, she added new friends to her ever-expanding family circle, up to and including those she befriended during her recent stay at the Allied Skilled Nursing Facility. There wasn't a person she met who didn't walk away loving her.
Dorothy didn't let age slow her down. In her 80s, she played Queen Victoria at Lacawac Sanctuary's Victorian-themed garden parties and the lead in a Christmas play at Hawley's Ritz Theater.
She volunteered at Western Wayne's Hamlin and Lake Elementary schools, providing students with encouragement and skill practice. She was so inspired by the movie "UP" that at age 93 she bought a pontoon boat, named it her "Spirit of Adventure" and captained it around Lake Roamingwood every summer. She traveled to New Jersey, Philadelphia and Maine to celebrate her grandchildren and great-grandchildren until age 101. And through it all, until her last breath, her hair and nails were flawless, her clothes beautifully coordinated, and outfit fashionably accessorized with colorful scarves, dangling earrings, bejeweled necklaces and beaded bracelets.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Joseph Cassidy; husband of 16 years, Franklin Wangberg; and beloved son, David Alexander Cassidy, as well as siblings, Grace Maguire (Joseph), Francis Bush (Evelyn) and George Bush (Anne). She is survived by daughters, Catherine Cassidy (Kent Fairfield), Maplewood, N.J., and Susan Pignatello and Grace Clauss (Patrick) Lake Ariel, Pa.; son, Joseph Cassidy (Paula), Cranford, N.J.; and niece (as close to a daughter as you can get), Ruthanne Griffin (Robert), Cranford, N.J. She is also survived by stepchildren from her second marriage, Susan Martin (Robert), Monroe, Wash.; Christopher Wangberg (Terry), Malad City, Idaho; Laura Denenberg (Irve), Fort Collins, Colo.; and Mark Wangberg and Sally Newton.
Also surviving are grandchildren, Kirsten, Kent David, Sean, Juliet, David, Joseph, Kevin, Patrick, Fiona, Teresa, GraceAnne, Veronica, Dorothy, Jenevieve, Alexandra and Joseph, and Michelle, Kyle, Catherine, Samantha, Amanda, Jon, Kelly, Nick, Rachel and Megan; 29 great-grandchildren; and so many dear nieces and nephews.
The family extends special thanks to the staff and residents at the Allied Skilled Nursing Facility for their outstanding love and compassion, treating Dorothy as if she were their own mother, and to Greg Palmer, inspirational entertainer, who kept mom's spirit buoyant through his love, faith and song. We are grateful for the support at Allied Hospice, which made it possible for her to spend her final days at home with family.
We will miss her presence in our lives, but she will remain forever in our hearts.
A celebration of Dorothy's life and faith will be held at a future date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Thomas More Church, P.O. Box 188, Lake Ariel, PA 18436; or Allied Services Hospice, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 26, 2020