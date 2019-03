Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy C. Heffernan. View Sign

Dorothy C. Liberasky Heffernan, 85, Taylor, died Wednesday. Her beloved husband, Thomas F., died Jan. 13, 1966, in Vietnam.



Born in Throop, daughter of the late Thomas and Agnes Roebuck Liberasky, she was a graduate of Throop High School class of 1951. Dorothy was a lifelong parishioner of St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Church, Scranton. Before retirement, she worked as a cook for Head Start, Taylor.



She cherished her family, had a great love of animals, enjoyed gardening and going to the beach.



Surviving are her seven children, Margaret Murphy and husband, Paul; John Heffernan and wife, Ellen; Carol Krenitsky and husband, Nicholas; Loretta Heffernan; Thomas Heffernan and wife, Peggy; Brian Heffernan and wife, Mechel; and Elaine Heffernan; an adopted daughter, Tammy Cornell; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Thomas Heffernan; a companion of many years, Edward Kisel; and several sisters and brothers.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Smile Train, P.O. Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090-6231; or to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411; or perform an act of kindness in her memory.



Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cemetery.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St. Taylor.



Visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.

