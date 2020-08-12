Home

Dorothy Curtis Hornbeck, affectionately known by her favorite people as Dorothy Mae, Gigi or Aunt Dorothy, died at her home in Clarks Green on Tuesday, Aug. 11, about one month shy of her 101st birthday. Dorothy was married to the late George A. Hornbeck Jr., who passed away in 1999, for 58 years.

Born in Curtis Valley, Clinton Twp. on Sept. 28, 1919, to the late Katherine Giles Curtis and Arthur Hambyn Curtis, she graduated from Scranton Central High School and Bloomsburg Teacher's College. Her teaching career began in a one room schoolhouse in Clinton Twp., teaching grades first to eighth where she was not only the teacher but the principal, secretary, nurse, custodian, playground and dance instructor. Dorothy's affection for children was not only reflected in her teaching profession but throughout her life.

Dorothy was the consummate hostess. Nothing made her happier than a full house surrounded by family and friends and a kitchen table overflowing with good food and even better conversation. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was always good for a laugh. Dorothy has left an indelible mark on all who have known her and will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

Dorothy was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Carbondale, St. James Episcopal Church, Dundaff and Church of the Epiphany, Glenburn. She belonged to the Beta Sigma Phi Social Sorority.

Thank you for the endless devotion and nurturing provided by Tina Fumanti, Gina Heenan, Jean Marie Lown, Linda Dymond and Nikki Christensen who transcended from caregivers to family members along Dorothy's journey.

Dorothy is survived by her loving daughter, Karen E. Hornbeck and partner, John Munch; granddaughters, Lisa H. Prezelski and Francesca Conroy, and their mother, Marie Speicher; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Brady and Cole Prezelski, Isabella and Nicolas Conroy; nephews, Allyn Bartholomay and Norman Kern; nieces, Kathryn Bartholomay Forster, Barbara Gelder Kelley and Margaret Gelder Reese; grandnephews and grandnieces.

She was predeceased by her son, George G. Hornbeck III; her brother, Hobart Curtis; four sisters, Harriet Bartholomay, Juanita Gelder, Beatrice Bartholomay and Norvelle Kern; nephew, H.W. Bartholomay; great-gephew, H.W. Bartholomay Jr.; and niece, Harriette Bartholomay Sochan.

The funeral will be Saturday, Aug. 15, with services at 11 a.m. in Trinity Episcopal Church, 58 River St., Carbondale. Entombment will follow in the Old Colonial Mausoleum, Union Dale.

Friends may call Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until service time. Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, Priest's Discretionary Fund, 58 River St., Carbondale, PA 18407; St. James Episcopal Church, Priest's Discretionary Fund, 2074 state Route 247, Dundaff, PA 18407; and/or the Old Colonial Mausoleum, P.O. Box 232, Union Dale PA 18470.

For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral website.


