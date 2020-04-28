|
|
Dorothy Derbin, 80, of Moscow, died Friday at her home after an illness. She was the widow of George S. Derbin, who died in 2001.
Born Oct. 24, 1939, in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Helen Mosko Backlawski. Dorothy was a graduate of Dunmore High School and the Scranton State Hospital School of Nursing.
Before her retirement, Dorothy was employed as a registered nurse working in the local hospitals. Dorothy was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church in Moscow. Dorothy was an avid dancer and enjoyed music very much. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are her sons, George M. Derbin and wife, Laura, Robbinsville, N.J.; and Randall Derbin and wife, Melissa, Ashburn, Va.; two grandchildren, Katerina and Stephen Derbin; and her sister, Ann Marie Shimsky. She is also survived by her companion, Barney Comparetta.
Private graveside services and rite of committal will be conducted privately in Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary Cemetery, Scranton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jimmy V. Fund for Cancer Research.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Moscow and Scranton. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 28, 2020