Dorothy "Dot" DeWitt Mackie, 88, of Clarks Summit, passed away peacefully early Monday, April 6, surrounded by her loving family at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She had a brief illness unrelated to the coronavirus. She was the widow of Matthew D. Mackie Jr., who died in 2013.
She was born Jan. 23, 1932, at her home in Scranton to the late Harry Gardner and Alice (Scott) DeWitt. During her childhood, she resided in Waverly, Pa., where she graduated in the last class of Waverly High School in 1950. She graduated from Keystone Junior College in 1952 and Moses Taylor Hospital School of Technology in 1953 where she was employed as a laboratory technician. She later was employed by the Eureka Specialty Printing Co., where she met the first love of her life, Matthew David Mackie Jr. They were married on Dec. 20, 1957, at Green Ridge Presbyterian Church in Scranton. She welcomed her second love in 1969 when she became the proud mother to her son, Matthew "Matt" D. Mackie III.
Dot was a loving, caring and generous member of her community. She served on the boards of the Everhart Museum, Abington Community Library, Abington Heights High School Student Aid Fund, Clark Summit Hospital's Geriatrics Art Department and Keystone (Junior) College. She served as president of the Eureka Foundation, which supported organizations such as the Penn State Scholarship Fund, the Boys & Girls Club of Northeastern PA, Countryside Conservancy, Waverly Community House, Safety Net, Friendship House, Women's Resource Center and St. Joseph's Indian School. She was a deacon at Covenant Presbyterian Church, where she was also a longtime member.
She was a member of the Scranton Country Club and the Waverly Country Club, and loved to drink Shiraz and decaf coffee. Dot was an avid golfer and was an active and long-standing member of the Women's Golf Association. She loved to fly and earned her private pilot's license when she had her solo flight on Nov. 17, 1967. She enjoyed fishing on Crotch Lake, where she vacationed with family in Canada. Dot will be most fondly remembered as the "sweetest classy lady" who was always kindhearted with her words and selfless acts, and whose radiant blue eyes lit up a room, especially when talking about or mentioning her husband, son and granddaughter. Her greatest joys were preparing for and spending time with her cherished family and friends during summer and holiday events that she never wanted to end, shopping at Nordstrom's with Matt, Gretchen and Brianna, Manning's ice cream, and celebrating her shared birthday with Shirley. Her great "wit" and welcoming smile shall be missed by all.
She vacationed regularly and recently enjoyed travelling to Scotland and England with her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter. They visited Highclere Castle, where she was escorted by the countess and entrusted with the title "My Lady," and she loved it!
She is survived by her beloved son, Matthew D. Mackie III and his wife, Gretchen Eagen Mackie; precious granddaughter, Brianna Rose Eagen, Waverly, Pa.; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Dot was also preceded in death by her six siblings, Selton Stevens, Robin Stevens, Butch DeWitt, Barbara DeWitt Parker, Alyce DeWitt Thomas and Osee Dann DeWitt.
Dot's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Regional Hospital of Scranton for their exceptional level of care and compassion, especially during these unusual times. They would also like to thank her primary care physician, Dr. Stephen Sluck of Geisinger Mt. Pleasant, for his excellent care and attention to Dot, and for consistent kindness and care shown by her extended family, friends and caregivers.
A private graveside service was held on Good Friday, April 10, with interment at Hickory Grove Cemetery. A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Northeastern PA, 609 Ash St., Scranton, PA 18510; Friendship House, 1509 Maple St., Scranton, PA 18505; or Waverly Community House Sustaining Fund, 1115 N. Abington Road, P.O. Box 142, Waverly, PA 18471.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 12, 2020