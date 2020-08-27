Home

Dorothy Durst

Dorothy Durst Obituary

Dorothy Durst, 87, of Cocoa, Fla., formerly of Jermyn, died Tuesday at Rockledge Regional Medical Center. She was the widow of Robert Durst, who died in 2017.

Born in Mayfield, daughter of the late Stanley and Alice Wilcyznski Phillips, she was a graduate of Mayfield High School class of 1951.

She is survived by a son, Joseph Constantine and wife, Linda, of Cocoa; and grandson, Christopher and wife, Alacia, of Sanford, Fla.; a daughter, Linda Edwards and grandsons, Gerald and Matthew Thomas, and two great-granddaughters, DaNasia Nicole and Remi Rose, of Virginia; stepdaughter, Robin Perri and granddaughter, Danielle Praefka, and three great-grandchildren, Anthony, Angel and Austin, Carbondale; a sister-in-law, Georgeann Phillips, Pittsburgh; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Phillips and Stanley J. Phillips; and a sister-in-law, Teresa Phillips.

Services will be private on Thursday at convenience of the family. Interment, Jermyn Cemetery.

Arrangements, Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn.


