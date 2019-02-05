Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dorothy Elizabeth Blakeney, 96, of Clarks Summit, died Saturday at Allied Skilled Nursing surrounded by her family. She was the widow of Robert Blakeney, CLU, who died Jan. 19, 2007.



Born Jan. 3, 1923, in Camden, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Beatrice Thompkins Coburn, of Philadelphia. She was a member of the Country Club of Scranton and a past member of the Women's Golf Association of the Country Club of Scranton and was the recipient of the M. Isaac's Award. Dorothy enjoyed golf, bridge, knitting and gardening.



She is survived by her daughter, Barbara J. Parry and husband, Robert, Clarks Summit; son, Robert D. Blakeney and wife, Carol, Ithaca, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Robert J. Parry and companion, Kathy Farr, Tunkhannock; Michael B. Parry and wife, Linda, Newton; Elizabeth P. Faist and husband, Andrew, Factoryville; Drew Blakeney and wife, Johanna, Fulshear, Texas; Derek Blakeney and wife, Kerri, La Granae, Ky.; and Brit Anghelakis and husband, Dimitri, Hong Kong; 17 great-grandchildren, Robert, Amanda, Thomas, Lynzee, Michael, Matthew, Leia, Andrew, Morgan, Chase, Valerie, Kade, Jasmine, Raven, Quinn, Peter and Blake; and two great-great-grandchildren, Parker and Nolan.



In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her granddaughter-in-law, Laurie Parry.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 16, at 11 a.m. from Church of the Epiphany, 25 Church Hill, Clarks Summit, to be celebrated by the Rev. Lou Divis, pastor.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Epiphany, 25 Church Hill, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.



Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home & Cremation Svc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

