Dorothy Felins, RN, of the Tripp Park section of Scranton, died Saturday, Dec. 7, at the home of her daughter in Chattanooga, Tenn. She was the widow of William Felins, who died in 2015.
Born in 1924 in Cambridge, Mass., she was the daughter of the late John and Jenny Harkin of Braintree, Mass.
Dorothy was a graduate of the Carney Hospital School of Nursing, Boston, Mass. and retired from the staff of Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton, after 30 very happy years.
She was a founding member of the Lackawanna Ostomy Association in 1974. She studied enterostomal therapy at Harrisburg Hospital and became the first stomal therapist in the Lackawanna Valley training nurses and patients in the care of the ostomate.
In her past, she was active in Cubs Scouts and Boy Scouts and served as past president of American Legion Auxiliary Post 886.
Surviving are children, William P. Felins and wife, Susan (Gouldsboro); Robert J. Felins and wife, Esme (Tannersville); Dr. Raymond J. Felins and wife, Dr. Kelly Felins, (Covington Twp.); Patricia Golembeski (State College, Pa.); Marianne Felins (Chattanooga, Tenn.); Lt. Col. Jay Felins and wife, Mary (Destin, Fla.); 11 grandchildren, Erica Felins and husband, Justin Lewis; Robert W. Felins and wife, Michele Raymond Felins; Michael Felins, Valerie Golembeski, Christopher Golembeski, Alexandra Ciabattone, Danielle Ciabattone, Elizabeth Ciabattone, Jennifer Felins, Mark Felins and Eric Felins; great-grandsons, Jack Felins and Christopher Felins.
She was preceded in death by son-in-law, Robert A. Golembeski; brothers, John Harkin and Raymond Harkin; and sisters, Genevieve Donnellan and Catherine Slatt.
The funeral will be conducted Monday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Peter's Cathedral, 315 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends and family may pay their respects Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 12, 2019