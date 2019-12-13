|
|
Funeral services have been scheduled for Dorothy Felins, RN, of the Tripp Park section of Scranton, who died Saturday, Dec. 7, at the home of her daughter in Chattanooga, Tenn.
The funeral will be Monday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Peter's Cathedral, 315 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends and family may pay their respects Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 13, 2019