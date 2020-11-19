Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Dorothy G. Robinson


1921 - 2020
Dorothy G. Robinson Obituary

Dorothy G. Robinson, 99, Waymart, passed away Tuesday evening at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Daniel Robinson, who died in 2003. The couple had been married for 61 years.

Born 1921 in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Loretta Hamilton Vail. She was a dedicated member of the Free Methodist Church of South Canaan.

Surviving are her daughter and dedicated and loving caregiver, Audrey Jaggers and her husband, Merel of Waymart; as well as daughters, Donna Patricco and husband, Richard of New Jersey; and Karen Pominville and her husband, Bob of Wisconsin; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by brothers, Herbert and Roland Vail; and a sister, Loretta Vail.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers, nurses and staff of the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the wonderful care they all afforded not only Dorothy in her final days, but to the entire family.

Funeral services officiated by the Rev. William Rushik will be broadcast Saturday at 11 a.m. via the James Wilson Funeral Home YouTube channel, with a link available on the funeral home website.

Due to the current health crisis, the funeral service will not be open to the public at the funeral home.

Interment, private at the convenience of the family, East Canaan Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family strongly encourages memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.


