Dorothy Joan August, 79, Scranton, died Tuesday evening at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore J., who died Feb. 1, 2008. The couple had been married for 49 years.



Born in Scranton, the daughter of the late William and Dorothy Pierce Taylor, she attended Scranton public schools and, before retirement, worked in the cafeteria at the Frances Willard School in Scranton for over 20 years. She greatly enjoyed those years and serving the kids every day, and saw many of them return as parents with children of their own.



She enjoyed doing crafts, especially needlepoint projects, and was an avid reader. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Surviving are a daughter, Cindy Alaimo and husband, Bill, Pittston; sons, Theodore and wife, Ann, Northumberland; and Kenneth and wife, Kimberly, Moosic; grandchildren, Heather and Kenny August; Amanda Wolfe and husband, Taylor; Nicole Norton and Aaron August; great-grandchildren, including Forrest Wolfe; brothers, Robert Taylor, Dunmore; Albert Taylor and wife, Carol; and Jack Taylor, all of Scranton; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



The funeral will be Tuesday with Mass at 9:30 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, Jackson Street, Scranton. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.



Friends may call Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor. Those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church on Tuesday morning.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in memory of Dorothy's late husband, to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

