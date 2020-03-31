|
Dorothy Kavalow, 68, of Olyphant, passed away Saturday at Allied Hospice after a courageous 10-year battle with breast cancer. Her husband of 44 years, Mark Kavalow, was by her side.
Born in Scranton, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Florence Dembosky Macarski. She attended and was a 1968 graduate of Dickson City High School, and was a member of St. Mary of the Visitation Church. Before retirement, Dotty was employed at Wegmans in Dickson City.
Dotty enjoyed gardening, fishing and was an avid reader. She and her sister, who was also her best friend, spent numerous times together. She did everything for her children and grandchildren, and will be missed dearly by everyone who knew her.
The family would like to thank the staff at Allied Hospice for its wonderful care, and also the staff at Memorial Sloan Kettering, N.J., for the compassion and love that they showed Dotty for the last four years. And a heartfelt thank you to her friends and colleagues at Wegmans for the great memories.
Also surviving are a daughter, Rebecca Snyder and husband, Nicholas, Throop; sons, Jared Kavalow and wife, Lindsey, Olyphant; and Alex Kavalow and wife, Abby, Browndale; three grandchildren, Emma Rae Kavalow, Wyatt Paul Kavalow and Lucy Rose Snyder; and a sister, Marilyn Bartish and husband, Edward, Olyphant.
The funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements provided by the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home. 420 Church St., Archbald.
To offer condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 31, 2020