Dorothy Kramer Orasin, 80, of Vandling, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 2, at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton, with her family at her side. She is survived by her husband, Ray Orasin.



Born in Browndale, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Kotar Kramer, she attended the Browndale School and graduated from Forest City High School. She was also a graduate of Keystone College. She was a member of Ascension Parish, Forest City. Prior to retirement, Dorothy was employed as a medical records secretary at the former Carbondale General Hospital and, later, at the former Marian Community Hospital, Carbondale.



She was a lover of animals, and she enjoyed cooking, especially collecting and trying new recipes. She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and going for Saturday dinners with her friends. Dorothy loved spending time with her family, and she was especially proud of her grandsons. She will be greatly missed by her entire family.



Also surviving are a daughter, Amy Febbo and husband, Anthony; and two grandsons, Garrett and Mitchell Pensak; a sister, Betty Ellul; and several nieces.



She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Lynn Pensak; and three sisters, Mary Nienus, Sophie Grossel and Mildred Cimochowski.



The funeral will be Monday, April 8, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Delaware Street, Forest City. Spring interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Forest City.



Friends may call Monday at the church from 9 a.m. until Mass time. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.



