Dorothy L. Mercier of Moosic, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Geisinger Community Medical Center. Her husband of 35 years, Ian Mercier, died in 2008.

Born in Scranton, she is the daughter of surviving mother, Anna M. Size Edwards, and the late Dalton L. Edwards. Educated in Scranton schools, she earned a bachelor's degree in Russian language from the University of Syracuse and then a master's in Russian language from Indiana University. She continued her education and earned her MBA at Indiana University. Prior to retirement, she worked for Battelle Industries in Columbus, Ohio, for over 30 years.

Surviving are step-son, Mitch Mercier; step-daughter-in-law, Nicky Mercier; three grandchildren; one great-grandson; sister, Barbara (Edwards) Pizur; and nephews, Richard P. Pizur and Ronald P. Pizur.

Her quiet continence and companionship will be greatly missed by her sister Barbara, with whom she resided.

Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Services will be private. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

