Dorothy Louise Balliet, 92, of Inverness, Fla., departed to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 25 at New Horizon Assisted Living in Inverness.
She was born in Scranton, Pa., on Nov. 18, 1926, to the late O. Emil and Elizabeth (Simmen) Strauch. Dorothy was a homemaker and arrived in this area in 1985, coming from Scranton. She attended the First Assembly of God in Inverness, and later the Grace Bible Fellowship Church in Inverness.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Frederick G. Balliet, in 2016. Celebrating her arrival in Heaven are her daughters, Marilyn, Virginia "Ginny" and her husband, Jerry; and Susan and her husband, Eric; two grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
A graveside service for Dorothy will be held today at 11 a.m. at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla., with Pastor Ken Lawson officiating. The family will be receiving friends at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, from 9:30 through 10 a.m. The funeral procession will be departing the funeral home at 10:15. Arrangements under the direction of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, Fla.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 4, 2019