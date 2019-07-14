Dorothy "Dottie" M. Villa, of Allentown, Pa., and formerly of Slatington, Pa., entered into eternal rest Friday, July 12, 2019, at her home in Heather Glen Senior Living. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Gerald J. Villa Sr., with whom she celebrated 62 years of marriage on May 6.



Born in Scranton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Mary (Karbowski) and Frank Ciesielski. Dottie was a homemaker and stay-at-home mother to her four children. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was an active member of Our Lord's Ascension Polish National Catholic Church, Bethlehem, Pa., in addition to St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Church, Scranton.



Also surviving are her four children, Sandra Cockrell and husband, Joseph, of Mountain House, Calif.; Gerald Villa Jr. and wife, Sharon, of Lehighton, Pa.; Jeffrey Villa and wife, Kimberly, of Manassas, Va.; and Paula Villa and fiancé, Andrew Krauss, of Allentown. She is survived by five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



Dorothy was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mary "Mammie" Kasaczon (Joseph); and Sophie Zanghi (Frank); two brothers, Frank Ciesielski (Dolores); and Joseph Ciesielski; and one great-granddaughter, Julie.



Her family wishes to thank all the wonderful staff of Heather Glen who have graciously helped Dottie in recent months.



Calling hours are Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Sznyter Funeral Home, 1101 Prospect Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.



Mass will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Church, 529 E. Locust St., Scranton. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery, Kane Street, Scranton.



Contributions may be made in Dorothy's memory to Our Lord's Ascension Polish National Catholic Church, 2105 Jennings St., Bethlehem, PA 18017.

Published in Scranton Times on July 14, 2019